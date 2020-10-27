Sheriff’s Execute Search Warrant On Drug Ring Operating Out of Fort Lauderdale Apartment; Seize Cannabis, Crack, Fentanyl, Ecstasy, Firearm

Detectives executed a search warrant on the apartment and discovered cannabis, crack cocaine, fentanyl and MDMA (ecstasy) inside. Detectives also found more than $5,000 in cash. Three men were charged with armed trafficking cocaine, trafficking fentanyl, possession of cannabis with intent to sell and grand theft of a firearm.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – An anonymous tip led to the bust of a drug operation in Central Broward, removing illegal narcotics and a stolen gun from the streets. In September, the Broward Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Team in Central Broward received an anonymous tip through Broward Crime Stoppers about a drug ring operating out of an apartment at 1271 N.W. 29th Terrace. Detectives executed a search warrant on the apartment and discovered cannabis, crack cocaine, fentanyl and MDMA (ecstasy) inside.

Detectives also recovered a gun reported stolen out of Pembroke Pines, a ballistic vest with the phrase “Bad Decisions Make Good Stories” written on it and more than two dozen ID cards and social security cards stolen in various burglaries and robberies throughout Broward County. Detectives also seized more than $5,000 in cash.

Additional investigation revealed that the suspects used a storage area located behind an adjacent apartment. Inside, detectives found a revolver with the serial numbers scratched off as well as more than 100 grams of cannabis.

Detectives executed a search warrant on the apartment and discovered cannabis, crack cocaine, fentanyl and MDMA (ecstasy) inside. Detectives also found more than $5,000 in cash. Three men were charged with armed trafficking cocaine, trafficking fentanyl, possession of cannabis with intent to sell and grand theft of a firearm.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Nathaniel Ursery, Dontavius Butler and Jermaine Robinson. Ursery is charged with armed trafficking cocaine, trafficking fentanyl, possession of cannabis with intent to sell and grand theft of a firearm. Butler and Robinson face charges of drug possession and obstruction of justice. The case proves the saying on the ballistic vest is wrong. It should read “Bad Decisions Make Good Arrests.”