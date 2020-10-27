CrimeLocalSociety

Sheriff’s Execute Search Warrant On Drug Ring Operating Out of Fort Lauderdale Apartment; Seize Cannabis, Crack, Fentanyl, Ecstasy, Firearm

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

Detectives executed a search warrant on the apartment and discovered cannabis, crack cocaine, fentanyl and MDMA (ecstasy) inside. Detectives also found more than $5,000 in cash. Three men were charged with armed trafficking cocaine, trafficking fentanyl, possession of cannabis with intent to sell and grand theft of a firearm.
Detectives executed a search warrant on the apartment and discovered cannabis, crack cocaine, fentanyl and MDMA (ecstasy) inside. Detectives also found more than $5,000 in cash. Three men were charged with armed trafficking cocaine, trafficking fentanyl, possession of cannabis with intent to sell and grand theft of a firearm.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – An anonymous tip led to the bust of a drug operation in Central Broward, removing illegal narcotics and a stolen gun from the streets. In September, the Broward Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Team in Central Broward received an anonymous tip through Broward Crime Stoppers about a drug ring operating out of an apartment at 1271 N.W. 29th Terrace. Detectives executed a search warrant on the apartment and discovered cannabis, crack cocaine, fentanyl and MDMA (ecstasy) inside.

Detectives also recovered a gun reported stolen out of Pembroke Pines, a ballistic vest with the phrase “Bad Decisions Make Good Stories” written on it and more than two dozen ID cards and social security cards stolen in various burglaries and robberies throughout Broward County. Detectives also seized more than $5,000 in cash.

Additional investigation revealed that the suspects used a storage area located behind an adjacent apartment. Inside, detectives found a revolver with the serial numbers scratched off as well as more than 100 grams of cannabis.

Detectives executed a search warrant on the apartment and discovered cannabis, crack cocaine, fentanyl and MDMA (ecstasy) inside. Detectives also found more than $5,000 in cash. Three men were charged with armed trafficking cocaine, trafficking fentanyl, possession of cannabis with intent to sell and grand theft of a firearm.
Detectives executed a search warrant on the apartment and discovered cannabis, crack cocaine, fentanyl and MDMA (ecstasy) inside. Detectives also found more than $5,000 in cash. Three men were charged with armed trafficking cocaine, trafficking fentanyl, possession of cannabis with intent to sell and grand theft of a firearm.
Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Nathaniel Ursery, Dontavius Butler and Jermaine Robinson. Ursery is charged with armed trafficking cocaine, trafficking fentanyl, possession of cannabis with intent to sell and grand theft of a firearm. Butler and Robinson face charges of drug possession and obstruction of justice. The case proves the saying on the ballistic vest is wrong. It should read “Bad Decisions Make Good Arrests.”

Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Detectives Seeking Public’s Assistance In Teens Homicide in…

Joe Mcdermott

Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Stepping Up Patrols For Halloween…

Joe Mcdermott

Florida Fails to Attract Bidders for Canada Drug Importation…

Phil Galewitz
1 of 649