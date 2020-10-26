Ice Cube Says Trump Team Listened With “Pumped Up” Platinum Plan for Black Americans; While Biden Team Wanted to Talk After the Election

NEW YORK, NY – While being recently interviewed by Fox News host Chris Wallace on working with President Trump on a “Platinum Plan” for Black Americans, rapper and actor Ice Cube stated that he’s “not playing politics with this” in regards to who he works with to help increase opportunity for black people in the United States, something he refers to as his “Contract with Black America.”

“I’m willing to meet with anybody who could bring this to life and make it a reality,” Ice Cube said.

Trump’s “Platinum Plan” involves investing $500 million in black communities, an initiative that Ice Cube – real name O’Shea Jackson, 51 – publicly praised.

Recently, Ice Cube had contacted both Democrats and the Trump Administration in regards to his proposed Contract with Black America (CWBA), which includes banking, police and prison reform, among many other reforms designed to assist black people in the United States. Both parties showed willingness to work with the rapper on increasing opportunity for people of color in America, according to a recent tweet he put out.

“Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election,” Ice Cube said. “Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA.”

During his interview with Wallace, the rapper said that he had met with Trump top adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner in a three-hour meeting on his CWBA agenda, noting that, “they listened, heard what I had to say … and pumped up their plan and presented it to the people on September, I believe, 24.”

Ice Cube recently faced criticism on social media for working with the Trump Administration, with many people calling the former “F**k tha Police” rapper a “sellout.” However, he defended himself as merely using whatever means available to him to achieve his goal, stating that, “when we created the Contract With Black America we expected to talk to both sides of the isle. Talking truth to power is part of the process.”