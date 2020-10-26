CrimeLocalSociety

Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham Dies In Plane Crash

By Jessica Mcfadyen
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

MARION COUNTY, FL– On Sunday, October 26, 2020, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies, along with Marion County Fire Rescue (MCFR) responded to the 9700 block of Southwest 140th Ave, Dunnellon in reference to a plane crash. When MCSO deputies and MCFR personnel arrived, they located the single-engine private plane, and discovered the pilot, who was the sole occupant of the plane to be deceased. The pilot has been identified as Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes detectives are investigating Chief Graham’s death and Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration are responding to begin their investigation.

Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham

“The family of Chief Greg Graham, Ocala Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and all who knew Chief Graham experienced a tragedy today.” states Sheriff Billy Woods. “Right now, the focus is to assist his family and his family in blue who are impacted by his sudden and tragic loss.

According to the press conference, the Federal Aviation Administration will be conducting the investing and very little is known at this time, what caused the crash.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.
Comment via Facebook
Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Deltona Woman Arrested On Aiding An Escape And Giving False…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Op-Ed: Tolerism At Berkeley; The Guy Who Had No Clothes

Howard Rotberg

Travel on Thanksgiving? Pass the COVID

Anna Almendrala
1 of 647