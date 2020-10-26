Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham Dies In Plane Crash

MARION COUNTY, FL– On Sunday, October 26, 2020, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies, along with Marion County Fire Rescue (MCFR) responded to the 9700 block of Southwest 140th Ave, Dunnellon in reference to a plane crash. When MCSO deputies and MCFR personnel arrived, they located the single-engine private plane, and discovered the pilot, who was the sole occupant of the plane to be deceased. The pilot has been identified as Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes detectives are investigating Chief Graham’s death and Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration are responding to begin their investigation.

Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham

“The family of Chief Greg Graham, Ocala Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and all who knew Chief Graham experienced a tragedy today.” states Sheriff Billy Woods. “Right now, the focus is to assist his family and his family in blue who are impacted by his sudden and tragic loss.

According to the press conference, the Federal Aviation Administration will be conducting the investing and very little is known at this time, what caused the crash.