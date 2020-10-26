NYPD Officer Suspended Without Pay After Blaring “Trump 2020” from Cruiser Loudspeaker System While Patrolling Streets of Flatbush, Brooklyn

The incident occurred Saturday night at the start of early-voting in New York City, when a video was posted online of an apparent verbal altercation between an NYPD officer seated in his vehicle and some people on the street.

NEW YORK, NY – A New York City Police officer has landed himself in hot water with department brass after recently getting caught on A video posted to Twitter using his cruiser’s loudspeaker system to blare “Trump 2020” while patrolling the streets of Flatbush, Brooklyn, according to reports.

NYPD officers in Flatbush were allegedly saying “Trump 2020” over and over again on their patrol car’s speaker tonight.



They stopped when someone started filming but couldn’t resist one more — in violation of the NYPD’s policy against endorsing candidates on duty. pic.twitter.com/BJMv4UCvnd — talia ‘stop filming faces’ jane (@itsa_talia) October 25, 2020

The video picks up after the officer in question allegedly used his vehicle’s loudspeaker system to announce “Trump 2020” to passerby’s. At the start of the video, someone can be heard telling the officer to “do it again.”

“Trump 2020,” the officer said, this time while recorded on video. “Take a picture, put it on YouTube, put it on Facebook. Trump 2020.”

The unnamed officer, according to police officials, has been identified and suspended without pay for violating department guidelines by “using a department vehicle’s loud speaker for political purposes.” The NYPD has a standing policy that forbids on-duty and/or in-uniform personnel from “endorsing political candidates or publicly expressing personal views and opinions.”

Here’s the policy (circled) and the police car they were using to yell “Trump 2020.” pic.twitter.com/buXNDMHmDm — talia ‘stop filming faces’ jane (@itsa_talia) October 25, 2020

Dermot Shea, Police Commissioner of the City of New York, posted a tweet in response to the video, officially denouncing the incident.

“One hundred percent unacceptable. Period,” he said. “Law Enforcement must remain apolitical, it is essential in our role to serve ALL New Yorkers regardless of any political beliefs. It is essential for New Yorkers to trust their Police.”

Updates to follow after initial investigation. https://t.co/C4zyVYWZvN — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) October 25, 2020

NYC Mayor Bill also chimed in on Twitter, stating the NYPD officers must not use their positions to push their personal political opinions.

“Let me be clear: ANY NYPD Officer pushing ANY political agenda while on duty will face consequences,” he said. “We will act fast here, and this will not be tolerated.”

Let me be clear: ANY NYPD Officer pushing ANY political agenda while on duty will face consequences. We will act fast here, and this will not be tolerated. https://t.co/c2cXwL2wUx — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) October 25, 2020

Commissioner Shea later issued a follow-up tweet once the identity of the officer had been ascertained, stating that he would be punished for his violation of department policy.

“The police officer from this incident has been identified and suspended without pay,” he said. “To repeat, law enforcement MUST remain apolitical, reassuring the public that we will enforce the law fairly and without prejudice regardless of anyone’s political beliefs.”

The NYPD Police Benevolent Association endorsed President Donald Trump’s bid for re-election back in August.