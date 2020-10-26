Miami Shooting Leaves Three Juveniles Injured

MIAMI-DADE, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, South District, is investigating a shooting that left three juveniles injured. According to investigators, on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at approx. 2:56 pm, uniformed officers responded to the courtyard of a residential community at 113 Avenue SW 216 Street, Miami, regarding several people shot.

Once officers arrived, they discovered three juvenile victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and airlifted the nine year old to Kendall Regional Medical Center in critical condition, the 14 year old was also transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center in stable condition, and the 17 year old was transported to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition. The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”