CrimeLocalSociety

Miami-Dade Detectives Seeking Tips In Opa-Locka Fatal Shooting

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

Gregory Smith
Gregory Smith, Jr., 20 years old, was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center, where he subsequently died from his injuries. Mr. Smith’s family is making a plea to the community for information to help solve his murder.

OPA-LOCKA, FL – On Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at approximately 8:21 p.m., Gregory Smith, Jr., 20 years old, was critically injured in a fatal shooting near 13300 Alexandria Drive, Opa-locka, Florida. Smith was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center, where he subsequently died from his injuries. Mr. Smith’s family is making a plea to the community for information to help solve his murder.

Anyone with information regarding the above homicide is requested to contact Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide Detective J. Rodriguez at (305) 471-2400. If you wish to remain anonymous, then contact Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or 1 (866) 471-8477. You can also visit www.CrimeStoppers305.com and select “Submit a Tip” or visit www.facebook.com/crimestoppers305 and click Contact Us. If the tip leads to the arrest of a suspect the tipster may be eligible for a reward of up to
$5,000.00. All calls are kept strictly anonymous.

Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Stepping Up Patrols For Halloween…

Joe Mcdermott

Florida Fails to Attract Bidders for Canada Drug Importation…

Phil Galewitz

North Carolina Treasurer Took On the Hospitals; Now He’s…

Jordan Rau
1 of 649