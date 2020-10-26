Miami-Dade Detectives Seeking Tips In Opa-Locka Fatal Shooting

Gregory Smith, Jr., 20 years old, was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center, where he subsequently died from his injuries. Mr. Smith’s family is making a plea to the community for information to help solve his murder.

OPA-LOCKA, FL – On Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at approximately 8:21 p.m., Gregory Smith, Jr., 20 years old, was critically injured in a fatal shooting near 13300 Alexandria Drive, Opa-locka, Florida. Smith was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center, where he subsequently died from his injuries. Mr. Smith’s family is making a plea to the community for information to help solve his murder.

Anyone with information regarding the above homicide is requested to contact Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide Detective J. Rodriguez at (305) 471-2400. If you wish to remain anonymous, then contact Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or 1 (866) 471-8477. You can also visit www.CrimeStoppers305.com and select “Submit a Tip” or visit www.facebook.com/crimestoppers305 and click Contact Us. If the tip leads to the arrest of a suspect the tipster may be eligible for a reward of up to

$5,000.00. All calls are kept strictly anonymous.