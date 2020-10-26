Detectives Seeking Public’s Assistance In Teens Homicide in Lake Worth

Ivan Torres, 15 years old, was murdered in a shooting at Affron Park, located at 4777 Serafica Drive, Lake Worth, Florida. When deputies responded to a shooting they located Torres suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the torso. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – On Saturday, October 10, 2020, Ivan Torres, 15 years old, was murdered in a shooting at Affron Park, located at 4777 Serafica Drive, Lake Worth, Florida. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit is seeking any information – even the smallest of details – related to the murder of Torres. No motive or suspect information has yet been released by authorities, including whether or not Torres was the intended target.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about the homicide is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.