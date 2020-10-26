CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Seeking Public’s Assistance In Teens Homicide in Lake Worth

By Joe Mcdermott
Murdered in Shooting
Ivan Torres, 15 years old, was murdered in a shooting at Affron Park, located at 4777 Serafica Drive, Lake Worth, Florida. When deputies responded to a shooting they located Torres suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the torso. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

No motive or suspect information has yet been released by authorities, including whether or not Torres was the intended target.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about the homicide is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

