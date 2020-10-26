Charlotte County Inmate Found Dead In Jail Cell; Faced 83 Charges Against Children; Was Being Held on $1,4M Bond; Had Fabric Around Neck

James Palmucci is facing 83 charges against children including being in possession of child porn, battery of child by throwing bodily fluids and lewd and lascivious molestation of children under 12 years of age.

ENGLEWOOD, FL – On the morning of Monday, October 26, 2020 jail staff discovered James John Palmucci, 48, deceased within his cell. Palmucci originally entered the Charlotte County Jail on 83 charges against children and was cleared for a general population pod with similar classified inmates housed alone in a cell.

Per policy, corrections deputies walk the pod once every 60 minutes to ensure the safety and security of all inmates. Around 6am prior to shift change, James Palmucci was observed in his cell. This morning, jail staff went to notify Palmucci of the mornings court appearance. It was at this time when James Palmucci was discovered deceased in his cell with fabric located around his neck. Detention members and jail medical staff performed life saving measures as Charlotte County EMS were in route.

Detectives with the Charlotte County Major Crimes Unit are conducting interviews and investigating this incident. There has been no threat to Palmucci during his stay within the Charlotte County Jail and no one who had contact with him recalled him uttering statements eluding to self-harm. Next of kin has been notified and once the official autopsy is released, this story will be updated.

Palmucci, who according to country records was divorced, was originally arrested on Tuesday September 22, 2020 with a bond set at $1,400,000.00.