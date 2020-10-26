Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Stepping Up Patrols For Halloween Weekend DUI Enforcement

The primary purpose of this operation is to detect, cite and arrest drivers, who pose an immediate danger to the safety of the general public, when criminal violations are found. File photo credit Shutterstock licensed.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office’s DUI (Driving Under the Influence) Task Force will conduct an operation throughout Broward County this Halloween weekend.

Starting this Friday, BSO deputies from patrol and on the DUI Task Force will be conducting high visibility and enforcement patrols throughout the county. The operation will be conducted from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 31.

The primary purpose of this operation is to detect, cite and arrest drivers, who pose an immediate danger to the safety of the general public, when criminal violations are found.