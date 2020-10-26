Apple Says Release of The New iPhone 12 Is “Best iPhone Ever”

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max give pro users everything they want out of their iPhone. Image credit: Apple Press Release.

CUPERTINO, CA – On October 13, 2020, Apple introduced its latest flagship iPhones – the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. These phones come with a wide array of powerful features. The iPhone 12 phone is a successor to the previous version iPhone11 and comes with a 6.1-inch display.

According to Apple, the new release is the “Best iPhone ever” featuring the “powerful A14 Bionic, all-new design with Ceramic Shield, pro camera system, LiDAR Scanner, and the biggest Super Retina XDR display ever on an iPhone” These features make the iPhone 12 among the most advanced smartphones around. The features are designed to enhance the user experience and offer the most value for the money.

The iPhone 12 models feature for the first time the Super Retina XDR OLED displays alongside edge-to-edge design apart from the Face ID notch as well as the small bezels created around the edge. Additionally, iPhone 12 brings you advanced 5G networks. The phones offer the broadest 5G coverage in the world. Users are able to enjoy improved speeds, faster downloads and uploads, as well as quality video streaming experiences. Customers can also enjoy secure, fast connections thus reducing the need to use public Wi-Fi hotspots that are sometimes deemed unsecure for users.

The A14 Bionic chip is one-of-its-kind to be incorporated in a smartphone and fitted on a 5-nanometer process. This chip possesses a fast GPU and CPU compared to other competing smartphone chips. That’s why users are able to enjoy console-quality gaming experiences in addition to computational photography.

The 6.1 inch iPhone 12 has a resolution of 2532 x 1170 featuring 460 pixels per inch. The design of the iPhone 12 introduces flat edges and does away with the rounded edges seen in prior models. The new design is similar to that of the iPad Pro and the front part of the phone is protected with a Ceramic Shield cover replacing the standard cover glass. Infused with nano-ceramic crystals, the Ceramic Shield offers four times better drop performance.

And when it comes to battery life, it has been said to provide slight improvements with HD video. According to Techradar, “In our video rundown test, playing a Full HD video for 90 minutes on loop, we found that the iPhone 12 only lost 8% of its battery, which is up there with some of the best battery life we’ve seen from an iPhone – but in day to day use we’re not seeing huge performance gains in terms of battery life.”

iPhone 12 phones are available in beautiful aluminum finishes from green to black to blue to white and red. Running on iOS 14, the iPhone 12 models deliver a re-imagined experience with new ways to help customize the Home Screen. The MagSafe charger brings a more efficient charging experience.

According to CNet, the iPhone 12 has significant improvements to the camera, but not in hardware calling it one of the highest-rated phones of all time. “iPhone 12 and 12 Pro can capture excellent photos and video and deliver consistently fantastic images.” The camera improvements are said to come mostly from the new A14 Bionic chip along with software and machine learning updates.