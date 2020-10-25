Deltona Woman Arrested On Aiding An Escape And Giving False Information; Helped Fleeing Suspect Hide In Garage After High Speed Chase

Delfy Ogando Gonzalez, 44, was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where she booked on False Report Of A Crime, And Aiding Escape, and in custody on $3,000 bond at the time of this writing.

DELTONA, FL – A Deltona resident who told deputies last week that a fleeing stranger showed up at her home and asked to hide inside has been arrested on charges of aiding an escape and giving false information to law enforcement.

Delfy Ogando Gonzalez, 44, was arrested this morning after an investigation following last Tuesday’s incident at her home. Gonzalez initially told deputies that the fleeing suspect, later identified as Raffey Francisco Rodriguez, showed up at her house unexpectedly as she was leaving, and asked for help because he was being followed by the police. Ogando Gonzalez said she didn’t know the defendant.

The Air One video footage suggested otherwise, indicating Rodriguez pulled up to Ogando Gonzalez’s driveway and idled for only a few seconds, windows up, before a car in the driveway moved out of the way to allow Rodriguez to pull his stolen car into the garage.

A witness told deputies Ogando Gonzalez had been sitting in her vehicle in her driveway for an extended time before Rodriguez arrived. A DeLand Police officer had attempted a traffic stop on Rodriguez about 40 minutes before he made it to the house.

Today, Ogando Gonzalez was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where she booked on False Report Of A Crime, And Aiding Escape, and in custody on $3,000 bond at the time of this writing.