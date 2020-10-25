CrimeLocalSociety

Deltona Woman Arrested On Aiding An Escape And Giving False Information; Helped Fleeing Suspect Hide In Garage After High Speed Chase

By Jessica Mcfadyen
OGANDO GONZALEZ
Delfy Ogando Gonzalez, 44, was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where she booked on False Report Of A Crime, And Aiding Escape, and in custody on $3,000 bond at the time of this writing.

DELTONA, FL – A Deltona resident who told deputies last week that a fleeing stranger showed up at her home and asked to hide inside has been arrested on charges of aiding an escape and giving false information to law enforcement.

Delfy Ogando Gonzalez, 44, was arrested this morning after an investigation following last Tuesday’s incident at her home. Gonzalez initially told deputies that the fleeing suspect, later identified as Raffey Francisco Rodriguez, showed up at her house unexpectedly as she was leaving, and asked for help because he was being followed by the police. Ogando Gonzalez said she didn’t know the defendant.

The Air One video footage suggested otherwise, indicating Rodriguez pulled up to Ogando Gonzalez’s driveway and idled for only a few seconds, windows up, before a car in the driveway moved out of the way to allow Rodriguez to pull his stolen car into the garage.

A witness told deputies Ogando Gonzalez had been sitting in her vehicle in her driveway for an extended time before Rodriguez arrived. A DeLand Police officer had attempted a traffic stop on Rodriguez about 40 minutes before he made it to the house.

Today, Ogando Gonzalez was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where she booked on False Report Of A Crime, And Aiding Escape, and in custody on $3,000 bond at the time of this writing.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
