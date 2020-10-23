CrimeLocalSociety

REWARD: Surveillance Video Captures Attempted Burglary Suspect After Tearing Screen Off Backyard Patio of Weston Home, Tips Needed

By Joe Mcdermott
Anyone who can identify the subject or has information is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Detective Michael Kravecz at (954) 626-4006. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.
WESTON, FL – An attempted burglary suspect fled after he tore the screen off a backyard patio in a Weston home. According to authorities, around 12 a.m. on Friday, October 9, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an attempted occupied burglary at a home on Lakeview Drive in Weston. The resident received a notification from her home surveillance video that there was motion on her screened-in patio. The video shows the subject fleeing through the patio door.

Detectives urge residents to keep their home well-lit at night, secure all doors and windows and consider installing motion sensors and security cameras as an extra safety precaution.

