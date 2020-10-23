Fugitive Task Force, Lee County Gang and Narcotics Units Seize Guns, Cash and $100,000 In Street Level Narcotics from Cape Coral Home

Leonard Pitters, 26, was arrested and charged with several felonies, including trafficking in Fentanyl, Trafficking in Heroin, and trafficking in Cocaine.

CAPE CORAL, FL – On October 21, 2020, members of the U.S. Marshalls Regional Fugitive Task Force served a warrant on Leonard Pitters, 26, in the 1100 block of NE 11th Street in Cape Coral. Pitters was a suspect in an active case for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon dating from June 17, 2020, where he battered and later threatened his victim at gunpoint.

When detectives located Pitters Wednesday, they found several narcotics in plain view. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit assumed the investigation and obtained a search warrant for the home. During the search, more than a kilo of cocaine (1,072 grams), a half kilo of fentanyl (536 grams), and more than half a kilo of heroin (840 grams) were found. Additionally, 9 grams of crack cocaine, oxycodone and hydrocodone pills, two firearms, and $87,452 in U.S. currency from suspected narcotics sales were seized.

“My team is dedicated to take poison and dangerous dealers off the streets,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “Every time we remove drugs and guns from criminals, we save lives.”

Pitters was arrested and charged with several felonies, including trafficking in Fentanyl, Trafficking in Heroin, and trafficking in Cocaine. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit assisted with the search and scene security. Thanks to the collaboration by all units, approximately $100,000 in street level narcotics were taken off the streets.

According to County records, Pitters is no stranger to authorities and has an extensive history with Lee County law enforcement units dating back to a 2011 robbery charge.