Broward Detectives Looking for Man Who Set Fire to Several Garbage Trucks at Waste Pro Facility in Pompano Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes detectives are looking for a man who set fire to several garbage trucks. According to authorities as well as surveillance video released, at approximately 2:12 a.m. Sunday, October 18, an unknown male subject wearing a black garbage bag type suit and goggles entered the Waste Pro facility located at 3101 N.W. 16th Terrace in Pompano Beach. After the male forced entry, by torching the gate, to gain access into the compound he walked toward the rear of the property alongside the garbage trucks with what appeared to be a gas canister. 

Surveillance video of the incident shows the subject walk to the rear of the property and light a garbage truck on fire. He then proceeded to walk back toward the front gate lighting several other garage trucks on fire before opening a door to the building, placing a clear bottle of liquid on the floor and lighting the liquid causing the building to catch fire. The suspect is then seen leaving the compound through the gate and fleeing in a black sedan. There was an additional white SUV type vehicle that was possibly used as a lookout in the area. 

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the identity of this subject to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Detective Tammy Encina at 954-652-6557. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

