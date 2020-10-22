Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office To Conduct High Visibility Enforcement to Improve Pedestrian & Bicycle Safety, November 1, 2020 to May 14, 2021

High Visibility Enforcement Details are funded through a contract with the University of North Florida, in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation’s focused initiative to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Palm Beach County ranks sixth (top 25%) in the State of Florida, for counties with a population of over 200,000, for traffic crashes resulting in serious and fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists. In 2019, in Palm Beach County, pedestrians and bicyclists were involved in 1,266 collisions, resulting in 164 serious injury crashes, and 44 fatalities.

In an effort to protect the safety of those most vulnerable roadway users, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office will conduct High Visibility Enforcement Details (HVE) from November 1, 2020 to May 14, 2021 at specific intersections throughout central Palm Beach County.

HVE details are funded through a contract with the University of North Florida, in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation’s focused initiative to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety.

The goal of this enforcement effort is to increase awareness of and compliance with traffic laws that protect the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists.

Our enforcement efforts will focus primarily on education to drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists. However, violations may result in a warning or citation being issued depending on the circumstance.

Remember: