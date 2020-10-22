Mask Wearing Robber Demands Cash from Pompano Beach Business At Gunpoint But Leaves Empty Handed; Surveillance Video Released

POMPANO BEACH, FL – A man attempted to rob a local Pompano Beach business at gunpoint, and Broward Sheriff’s Office robbery detectives released surveillance video of the incident in hopes of garnering the public’s help in identifying the subject.

According to the victim, at approximately 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, an unknown male subject wearing a black mask and a black zippered hoodie entered the Pompano Meat and Fish Market located at 799 S. Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach. After entering the business, the subject brandished a firearm and demanded money from the register before leaving empty handed.

Surveillance video of the incident shows the subject, who appears to be 20 to 25 years of age, pointing a firearm at the victim with his right hand while gesturing at the register with his left. He then flees the premises in a westbound direction.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the identity of this subject to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Detective Keith Rosen at 954-321-4253. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.