CrimeLocalSociety

Mask Wearing Robber Demands Cash from Pompano Beach Business At Gunpoint But Leaves Empty Handed; Surveillance Video Released

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

POMPANO BEACH, FL – A man attempted to rob a local Pompano Beach business at gunpoint, and Broward Sheriff’s Office robbery detectives released surveillance video of the incident in hopes of garnering the public’s help in identifying the subject. 

According to the victim, at approximately 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, an unknown male subject wearing a black mask and a black zippered hoodie entered the Pompano Meat and Fish Market located at 799 S. Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach. After entering the business, the subject brandished a firearm and demanded money from the register before leaving empty handed. 

Surveillance video of the incident shows the subject, who appears to be 20 to 25 years of age, pointing a firearm at the victim with his right hand while gesturing at the register with his left. He then flees the premises in a westbound direction.  

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the identity of this subject to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Detective Keith Rosen at 954-321-4253. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Even With ACA’s Fate in Flux, Open Enrollment Starts Soon;…

Julie Appleby

Fort Myers Man Arrested on Ten Counts of Child Pornography…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Washington D.C. and the Swamp

Carlo Cavazutti
1 of 642