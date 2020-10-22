CrimeLocalSociety

VIDEO: License Plate Reader Leads Volusia Deputies To Deltona Burglary Suspects In Stolen Vehicle

By Jessica Mcfadyen
DELTONA, FL – A 20-year-old and three juvenile suspects who drove a stolen car to an attempted residential burglary in Deltona were arrested after a License Plate Reader alerted deputies to the vehicle. Around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, an LPR alerted on a stolen 2017 Lexus sedan, which sped off after Deputy Danny Clifton spotted it in the area of S.R. 415 and S.R. 44. Air One responded and soon spotted the stolen Lexus backed into a parking spot at a Dollar General store in the area. Then Deputy Clifton noticed a group of young men walking away from the Dollar General. The Air One crew notified him they went inside a nearby Kangaroo gas station.

Deputy Clifton went into the Kangaroo and detained three suspects while a fourth ran out the door. Sgt. Austin Hairston ran after the fleeing suspect on foot and ultimately took him into custody in a field, with thanks to the help of a passer-by who saw the foot chase. It was determined all four suspects were involved in an attempted residential burglary in Deltona, where they and the stolen vehicle were recorded on home video surveillance.

Their charges are:

Ernst J. Baptiste Jr., 20, Sanford: grand theft of a motor vehicle, resisting without violence, trespassing, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, attempted burglary, possession of burglary tools. In custody at the Volusia County Branch Jail on $16,500 bond.

Jhamiel J. Joseph, 16, Orlando: grand theft of a motor vehicle, attempted burglary, possession of burglary tools, resisting without violence and driving without a license. Transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

John D. Williams, 17, Orlando: attempted burglary, possession of burglary tools, resisting without violence. Transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Tavarious C. Jiles, 16 Sanford: attempted burglary, possession of burglary tools, resisting without violence. Transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

