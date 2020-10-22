CrimeLocalSociety

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Searching for 30 Year Old Fort Myers Woman Said To Be Missing Since September

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Tiffany Ruby Mae Long
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking community assistance as they search for a missing North Fort Myers woman. According to the report, Tiffany Ruby Mae Long is a 30-year-old white female believed to be in the company of her boyfriend Keith Allen Martin and travelling north to Ohio in Keith’s 2008 blue Honda Civic.

Tiffany was last known to be in Sarasota on October 11, 2020, but hasn’t been heard from since September 25, 2020. Tiffany’s family is concerned for her well-being. Should you have any information regarding Tiffany Ruby Mae Long’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (239) 477-1000.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

