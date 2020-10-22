CISA Launches Election Security Rumor Control Webpage; Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Assists FBI on Voter Intimidation Investigations

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has launched a Rumor versus Reality page in order to address some common disinformation and misinformation rumors that can undermine public confidence in the electoral process. This webpage will help voters to distinguish between rumors and facts on election security issues.

CISA has been working with election officials across the country over the past several years in preparation for the 2020 election to ensure it is as secure as possible. CISA has now launched an election security rumor control page at cisa.gov/rumorcontrol to cover a variety of scenarios to help voters to distinguish between rumors and facts on election security issues.

“We remain confident that no foreign cyber actor can change your vote,” Director of CISA Chris Krebs said. “And we still believe that it would be incredibly difficult for them to change the outcome of an election at the national level.”

A few things you can do to inform yourself:

Look for trusted sources of information, like election officials. Only share trusted sources of information with others. Discourage others from sharing sensational but unverified information.

To view the CISA Rumor versus Reality page, visit: https://www.cisa.gov/rumorcontrol