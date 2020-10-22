LocalPress ReleasesTechnology

CISA Launches Election Security Rumor Control Webpage; Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Assists FBI on Voter Intimidation Investigations

By George McGregor
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has launched a Rumor versus Reality page in order to address some common disinformation and misinformation rumors that can undermine public confidence in the electoral process. This webpage will help voters to distinguish between rumors and facts on election security issues.

CISA has been working with election officials across the country over the past several years in preparation for the 2020 election to ensure it is as secure as possible. CISA has now launched an election security rumor control page at cisa.gov/rumorcontrol to cover a variety of scenarios to help voters to distinguish between rumors and facts on election security issues.

“We remain confident that no foreign cyber actor can change your vote,” Director of CISA Chris Krebs said. “And we still believe that it would be incredibly difficult for them to change the outcome of an election at the national level.”

A few things you can do to inform yourself:

  1. Look for trusted sources of information, like election officials.
  2. Only share trusted sources of information with others.
  3. Discourage others from sharing sensational but unverified information.
Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.

“We want everyone to vote with confidence and feel secure in the voting process,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “No one should ever use voter intimidation or antagonizing comments to try to influence someone to vote for a particular candidate. Let’s all work together on maintaining a calm and peaceful election season so everyone can exercise their Constitutional rights.”

FCSO’s Homeland Security Section is assisting the FBI on voter intimidation investigations, such as the recent email threats received by some residents.
To view the CISA Rumor versus Reality page, visit: https://www.cisa.gov/rumorcontrol

Comment via Facebook
George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Fort Myers Man Arrested on Ten Counts of Child Pornography…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Mask Wearing Robber Demands Cash from Pompano Beach Business…

Joe Mcdermott

Bronco, Filson to Support Forest Firefighters, National…

George McGregor
1 of 410