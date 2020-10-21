Pediatric Orthopedic Rehabilitation Now Available At Wolfson Children’s Specialty Center – Columbia County; Service Specializes In Sports Injuries, Post-Surgery Rehabilitation

Wolfson Children’s Hospital relies on the generosity of members of our community. To support Wolfson Children’s Hospital, please visit wolfsonchildrens.com.

LAKE CITY, FL – Wolfson Children’s Specialty Center – Columbia County now offers pediatric orthopedic rehabilitation, expanding its services and enhancing access to specialists and high-quality, outpatient pediatric care for children in Lake City and surrounding communities.

“Often times, families have to travel in order to receive specialized orthopedic rehabilitation with pediatric-trained therapists and state-of-the-art equipment,” said Elin Schwarz, MS, CCC/SLP, rehabilitation manager for Wolfson Children’s Specialty Center – Columbia County. “We recognize how important it is for today’s busy families to have convenient access to world-class pediatric care without having to go long distances.”

The program at Wolfson Children’s Specialty Center – Columbia County specializes in treating children and adolescents of all ages with a variety of orthopedic conditions including sports-related injuries and post-surgery rehabilitation.

Wolfson Children’s Specialty Center – Columbia County also offers comprehensive physical, occupational and speech therapies for children with a variety of conditions including speech and language disorders, autism-related disorders and motor skills disorders. In addition to rehabilitation services, Wolfson Children’s Specialty Center – Columbia County provides outpatient pediatric subspecialty care in cardiology, otolaryngology (ear, nose and throat), and urology.

The Specialty Center is staffed by Wolfson Children’s Hospital’s partners in pediatric health care, Nemours Children’s Specialty Care, Jacksonville, and the University of Florida College of Medicine — Jacksonville.

To find out more information about Wolfson Children’s Specialty Center – Columbia County, please call 386.758.1811. To schedule an appointment, please call 904.202.4200. The Specialty Center is located at 3650 NW DeVane Street in Lake City.

Wolfson Children’s Specialty Center – Columbia County, Wolfson Children’s operates five other pediatric rehabilitation centers: two in downtown Jacksonville, one on Old St. Augustine Road near Baptist Medical Center South, one at Baptist Clay and one at Baptist Beaches.

