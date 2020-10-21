Palm Beach Detectives Seeking Suspect Wanted For Stealing Electronics From Super Target Stores Within Miami to Palm Beach

According to the report, the suspect entered Super Target stores from Miami to Palm Beach County stealing over $18,000 in electronics.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for assistance identifying a suspect they say is wanted for stealing electronics from numerous local Target stores. According to the report, the suspect entered Super Target stores from Miami to Palm Beach County stealing over $18,000 in electronics.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.