Officer Shot During Narcotics Investigation Turned Hostage Situation At Apartment Complex In City of West Miami

WEST MIAMI, FL – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a police involved shooting, that resulted in a Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) officer being wounded. According to detectives, the MDPD Narcotics Bureau, in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration, were conducting a narcotics investigation at an apartment complex, located within the City of West Miami.

During the investigation, detectives approached the apartment and were confronted with gunfire. As they returned fire, a MDPD detective was struck in the ear. The shooter remained inside the apartment and the Special Response Team, along with Hostage Negotiators responded to the scene.

After several hours the subject surrendered, was taken into custody and transported to JMH Ryder Trauma Center with an apparent gunshot wound. His condition is unknown at this time. Three other subjects were arrested as part of the narcotics investigation. The wounded detective was transported to JMH Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition and has since been released. The investigation continues.

