Officer Shot During Narcotics Investigation Turned Hostage Situation At Apartment Complex In City of West Miami

By Joe Mcdermott
During the investigation, detectives approached the apartment and were confronted with gunfire. As they returned fire, a MDPD detective was struck in the ear. The shooter remained inside the apartment and the Special Response Team, along with Hostage Negotiators responded to the scene.

WEST MIAMI, FL – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a police involved shooting, that resulted in a Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) officer being wounded. According to detectives, the MDPD Narcotics Bureau, in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration, were conducting a narcotics investigation at an apartment complex, located within the City of West Miami.

After several hours the subject surrendered, was taken into custody and transported to JMH Ryder Trauma Center with an apparent gunshot wound. His condition is unknown at this time. Three other subjects were arrested as part of the narcotics investigation. The wounded detective was transported to JMH Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition and has since been released. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
