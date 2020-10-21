CrimeLocalSociety

Marion County Detectives Discover Second Set Of Human Remains In Florida Highlands

By Jessica Mcfadyen
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

HUMAN REMAINS FOUND
These remains were the second set to be found on the property, with the first having been located on Saturday, February 2, 2020, resulting in a separate death investigation.

OCALA, FL – Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) detectives are conducting a death investigation after human remains were located on a property in the Florida Highlands area. On Monday, October 12, 2020, after receiving information from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, MCSO personnel responded to an abandoned property in the Florida Highlands and executed a search warrant.

Major Crimes detectives, the Field Force Unit, the Forensic Unit, and the University of Florida’s C.A. Pound Human Identification Laboratory excavated the several acre lot and located human remains on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. These remains were the second set to be found on the property, with the first having been located on Saturday, February 2, 2020, resulting in a separate death investigation.

February Incident Video:

At this time, both investigations are ongoing and believed to be unrelated. MCSO is encouraging anyone with knowledge of these incidents to come forward. If you have any information, please contact Detective Simpson at (352) 368-3586.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.
Comment via Facebook
Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Reports Threatening…

Jessica Mcfadyen

MASTER DEBATER: CNN Analyst, Jeffrey Toobin, Suspended After…

Christopher Boyle

WATCH: Suspect In Fleeing Stolen Vehicle Caught After Hiding…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 637