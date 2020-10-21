Marion County Detectives Discover Second Set Of Human Remains In Florida Highlands

These remains were the second set to be found on the property, with the first having been located on Saturday, February 2, 2020, resulting in a separate death investigation.

OCALA, FL – Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) detectives are conducting a death investigation after human remains were located on a property in the Florida Highlands area. On Monday, October 12, 2020, after receiving information from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, MCSO personnel responded to an abandoned property in the Florida Highlands and executed a search warrant.

Major Crimes detectives, the Field Force Unit, the Forensic Unit, and the University of Florida’s C.A. Pound Human Identification Laboratory excavated the several acre lot and located human remains on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. These remains were the second set to be found on the property, with the first having been located on Saturday, February 2, 2020, resulting in a separate death investigation.

At this time, both investigations are ongoing and believed to be unrelated. MCSO is encouraging anyone with knowledge of these incidents to come forward. If you have any information, please contact Detective Simpson at (352) 368-3586.