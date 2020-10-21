12 Hour Negotiation In Spring Hill Ends In Subject Dead

SPRING HILL, FL – On Monday, October 20, 2020, The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office responded to a subject who Barricaded himself inside a home in the area of Embassy Avenue and Tarrytown Drive in Spring Hill. Deputies were called to the scene at 12:20 p.m. following a domestic-related incident. The area in and around Embassy Avenue and Tarrytown Drive was closed off to traffic and those in the area were asked to remain indoors if they had not yet been evacuated.

After more than 12 hours of negotiations, on October 21, 2020 at 12:57 a.m., the incident ended in a deputy-involved shooting. The subject was pronounced deceased by medical personnel at the scene. No one else was injured in the shooting incident. As is standard procedure the Florida Department of Law Enforcement was called in to investigate the police involved shooting.

Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis held a press conference this morning at 9:45 a.m. at the scene in Spring Hill.