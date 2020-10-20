Volusia Sheriff’s Office Adds Locked Drop Boxes To Dispose of Unwanted Medications; Collecting at National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

In addition to using the new receptacles, Volusia residents may call a deputy to pick up the medications. Call the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number (386) 248-1777 to request a pickup.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL – Just in time for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office is announcing a new way for residents to safely dispose of unwanted medications – and it’ll be available all year round. Thanks to a donation from N.O.W. Matters More Foundation of New Smyrna Beach, the Sheriff’s Office has installed locked, steel mailbox-style disposal receptacles at our district offices so you can get rid of medications anytime during regular business hours, no questions asked.

We want to encourage everyone to safely rid your homes of unwanted prescription drugs – to help reduce the chance of accidental or intentional misuse as well as keeping them out of our water supply.

For this Saturday’s Take Back Day, sponsored by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Sheriff’s Office is collecting your unused medications at our five district offices from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This important annual event is geared toward helping families conveniently get rid of medication and vaping devices that have been linked to injuries, addiction and overdose deaths.

Last fall, 882,919 pounds (441.5 tons) were collected and destroyed during Take Back Day, according to the DEA. Nearly 10 million Americans abused controlled prescription drugs, according to a 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health. Most of those drugs came from family and friends. That’s why it’s important to rid our homes of unwanted medications.

In addition to using the new receptacles, Volusia residents may call a deputy to pick up the medications. Call the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number (386) 248-1777 to request a pickup.

The boxes are located at these Volusia Sheriff’s Office locations, where you can now drop off medications during normal business hours, all year long:

District 2: 1706 S. Woodland Blvd., DeLand;

District 3 North: 1435 U.S. 1, Suite D-3, Ormond Beach;

* District 3 South: 101 E. Canal St., New Smyrna Beach: * This Saturday only, for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day).

District 4: 1691 Providence Blvd., Deltona;

District 6: 79 S. Charles Beall Blvd., DeBary;

Operations: 1330 Indian Lake Road, Daytona Beach.

Here’s what’s allowed:

Pills or sealed bottles of liquid. Place them in a sealable plastic bag. Be sure to remove all personal information on pill bottle labels and medicine packaging. All of your medicines dropped off at the takeback locations will be destroyed. Vape pens or other e-cigarette devices can also be dropped off – only after the batteries are removed from the devices. If you cannot remove the battery, check with large chain stores, which may accept the vape pen or e-cigarette for disposal.

Here’s what’s not:

Syringes may not be deposited into a medication return receptacle. Open containers of liquid also won’t be accepted unless containers are completely sealed and not leaking. These rules will be posted at each receptacle location in both English and Spanish.