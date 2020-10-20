WATCH: Suspect In Fleeing Stolen Vehicle Caught After Hiding In Deltona Home; Ski Mask, Gloves Recovered; High Speed Chase Video Released

The driver, whose identity was not confirmed, is charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement.

DELTONA, FL – A suspect speeding through Volusia County in a stolen vehicle was arrested Tuesday morning in Deltona, where he pulled into a woman’s garage and hid in her house before surrendering to deputies.

Just before 9 a.m., the stolen Mercedes Benz was picked up by a License Plate Reader in northwest Volusia County. Minutes later, the driver fled from a DeLand police officer who attempted a traffic stop. Air One started following overhead and watched the vehicle travel at high speeds to a house on Arrendonda Drive in Deltona, where it pulled into the garage, the door closing behind it.

Just before 9 a.m., the stolen Mercedes Benz was picked up by a License Plate Reader in northwest Volusia County. Minutes later, the driver fled from a DeLand police officer who attempted a traffic stop.

Deputies established a perimeter, made closed surrounding streets and made announcements over a PA system. A few minutes and several phone calls later, two occupants exited the house and were secured without incident.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.

The resident of the home told deputies she was about to leave her house when the Mercedes pulled up and the driver demanded she open the garage for him to hide.

Deputies recovered a ski mask and a pair of gloves from the stolen vehicle.

The Mercedes was reported stolen to the Orlando Police Department after it was purchased by someone using a fake identity earlier this week. The driver, whose identity was not confirmed as of press time, is charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement.

Deputies recovered a ski mask and a pair of gloves from the stolen vehicle.