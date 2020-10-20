Rapper 50 Cent Slams Biden’s Proposed ‘Tax the Rich’ Plan, Endorses Trump, Says “I Don’t Want to be 20 Cent”

50 Cent shares the headlining Bill with his group G-Unit for the Radio One BirthDay Bash Atlanta Georgia June 18, 2016 At Phillips Arena. Editorial credit: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

NEW YORK, NY – Rapper 50 Cent has decided he doesn’t want to be known as “20 Cent,” which he fears will happen if Joe Biden is elected to the Presidency this November due to Biden’s tax proposal that would impose higher levels of taxation on the rich.

Instead, the “In Da Club” rapper has endorsed Donald Trump for reelection, despite being critical of the incumbent president’s handling of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and past accusations of racism, saying “I don’t care of Donald Trump doesn’t like black people” in an profanity-laced Instagram post.

“WHAT THE F***! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, F*** NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway,” the Instagram post read. “I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f***ing mind.”

50 Cent – real name Curtis James Jackson III – also displayed a graphic of Biden’s tax plan from the CNBC program “Power Lunch” and the potential percentages it would impose on those making in excess of $400,000 per year. 50 Cent himself is a wealthy individual from not only his time in the music industry, but also as a successful businessman who is financially invested in a highly-diversified variety of industries.

On those high-earning individuals, Biden’s proposed tax plan could see combined state and federal taxes reaching as high as 60 percent or more in states such as New York or California; in contrast, those earning less than $400,000 a year would receive tax cuts.

Of course, that tax level in Biden’s plan for high-earners does not include deductions, credits, offsets, loopholes and lower tax rates on other sources of income, which would result in lower statutory rates for many.

50 Cent had previously endorsed Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton for the 2016 U.S. presidential election.