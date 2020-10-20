CrimeLocalSociety

Pasco County Couple Arrested in Connection with Harold’s Auto Center Burglary In Spring Hill

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Aleisha Edwards, 32, and Justin McDaniel, 33, were arrested on charges of Commercial Burglary, Conveyance Burglary, Grand Theft of more than $20,000, three counts of Grand Theft – Statutory Property and Evidence Tampering.

SPRING HILL, FL –  On Sunday, September 20, 2020, we reported that Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Harold’s Auto Center located at 5299 Commercial Way in Spring Hill to investigate a report of a Commercial Burglary. The suspects committed numerous felony offenses during the incident.

According to local authorities, the suspects forced entry into a tow truck and removed a crowbar causing approximately $500 in damage by forcing entry into the building. The suspects would up stealing approximately $40,000 worth of tools from the business and took several sets of keys to vehicles located on the property.

That investigation also revealed these suspects made numerous trips back and forth transporting the stolen tools from the business to Pasco County. The suspects also stole three vehicles from the property, which have since all been recovered.

Through evidence recovered at the scene, detectives were able to identify Aleisha Louise Edwards, 32, and Justin Aaron McDaniel, 33, as possible suspects. On Wednesday, October 14, 2020, detectives with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office and the Pasco Sheriff’s Office responded to the suspects’ residence on Ruth Drive in New Port Richey.

The suspects pulled up to the residence on a motorcycle while deputies were on scene and quickly fled the area. The suspects abandoned the motorcycle a short distance later and fled on foot.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office K-9 and Aviation units responded to assist in the search. Both suspects were located by detectives a short time later hiding in the area. During questioning, Edwards admitted to taking part in the commercial burglary at Harold’s Auto Center. She indicated McDaniel also participated. However, McDaniel denied any involvement in the incident.

Both Edwards and McDaniel were arrested on charges of Commercial Burglary, Conveyance Burglary, Grand Theft of more than $20,000, three counts of Grand Theft – Statutory Property and Evidence Tampering.

Additionally, Edwards and McDaniel were arrested on various other charges pertaining to cases in Pasco County and their attempt to flee law enforcement. Both remain incarcerated at the Pasco County Jail.

