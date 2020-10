Palm Beach Detectives Seeking 13 Years Old Girl Missing Since Saturday; Last Seen in Lake Worth Wearing Black Dress with White Stripes

LAKE WORTH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Deanna Butts. Deanna is thirteen years old and was last seen on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in Lake Worth and has not been seen or heard from since. Deanna was last seen wearing a black dress with white stripes. Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Deanna Butts is urged to contact Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office at 561-688-3400 or your closest law enforcement agency.

No other information was available.