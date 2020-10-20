CrimeSocietyU.S. News

Documents of Past Statements Will Be Released As Ghislaine Maxwell Loses Legal Battle to Keep Jeffrey Epstein Testimony Sealed

By Christopher Boyle
In the wake of Jeffrey Epstein's apparent suicide, the spotlight has turned to Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite who Epstein once called his best friend.
NEW YORK, NY – Ghislaine Maxwell, the alleged “madam” to late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has lost her legal battle to keep her testimony from a 2016 civil lawsuit – 418-page deposition that could reveal more about Epstein’s sex trafficking operation involving minors – out of the public eye after a federal appeals court rendered their decision on the matter today.

The Court of Appeals upheld the verdict of a lower court that had already ordered the release of the testimony, which was originally deposed during a civil suit involving one of Epstein’s accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who alleged in a sworn affidavit that at age 17, she had been sexually trafficked by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell for their own use and for use by several others, including Prince Andrew  of the British royal family.

In July, Maxwell, 58, was charged on several counts related to sex trafficking of minors and perjury. She has pleaded not guilty and has denied the allegations against her.

Amid numerous allegations of sex trafficking and sexual abuse of minors, Epstein was arrested in August 2019 and found dead in a jail cell the following month at the age of 66, determined to be a suicide.

Maxwell argued against the release of her testimony from the 2016 civil case – as well as any other documents or testimony related to it – as she claimed it would prevent her from receiving a fair trial in her current criminal case, arguments dismissed as “meritless” by the judges presiding over the case.

It has been announced that the documents may be partially redacted in order to protect the names of innocent people or people unrelated to the charges against Epstein and Maxwell. The release of testimony from 2016 – up until now completely secret – could potentially reveal the vast inner workings of Epstein’s sex trafficking empire, including the names of potential co-conspirators, dates, places, and more.

