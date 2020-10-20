Detectives Seeking Female Suspect Who Drugged Male Victim In Dania Beach Hotel After Flirtatious Casino Encounter; $9,000 In Cash Missing

DANIA BEACH, FL – Local authorities say a flirtatious bar encounter at a local casino ends with a Georgia man being drugged and his money stolen by an unknown female inside a Dania Beach hotel room. According to the victim, after a night of drinking and gambling with a woman he met at a casino on Friday, September 11, the unknown female drove him to his hotel room located at 302 N. Federal Highway in Dania Beach. Once there, the female engaged in conversation with the victim and encouraged him to “drink up.” When the victim awoke the next morning, he discovered a white substance in his glass, the female gone and $9,000 in cash missing.

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Dania Beach Criminal Investigation unit are releasing still photos from the casino and surveillance video from the hotel of the subject. She was last seen in an unknown make or model white four-door vehicle wearing a gray mask and matching color dress.

If you recognize this subject, please contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Dania Beach Detective Taylor Smith at 954-518-0153. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.