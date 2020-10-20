CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Investigate Fatal Shooting In Oakland Park; Vehicle Approached Victim’s Car and Opened Fire, Continued Pursuit Firing Bullets

By Joe Mcdermott
MOTIVE STILL UNCLEAR
Broward Crime Scene investigators ay the victim was driving eastbound on Northwest 44th Street when another vehicle approached opened fire. The suspect vehicle continued to pursue the victim’s car and fire bullets. At this point, the motive for the shooting is unclear. 

OAKLAND PARK, FL – At approximately 3:23 a.m., Broward County Regional Communications received a call regarding a shooting in the 3100 block of Northwest 44th Street in Oakland Park. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived and found a male victim, identified as Horaldo N. Martin, 26, of Lauderdale Lakes, deceased inside a vehicle and a female victim in the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. Oakland Park Fire Rescue transported the woman to a nearby hospital. She is expected to recover.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide detectives and Crime Scene investigators responded to the scene. The initial investigation revealed that Martin was driving eastbound on Northwest 44th Street when another vehicle approached Martin’s car and opened fire. The suspect vehicle continued to pursue Martin’s car and fire bullets. At this point, the motive for the shooting is unclear. 

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Det. Mike Roque or Det. Tiberio Barbosa at 954-321-4210. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. A reward of up to $3,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
