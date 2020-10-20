Detectives Investigate Fatal Shooting In Oakland Park; Vehicle Approached Victim’s Car and Opened Fire, Continued Pursuit Firing Bullets

Broward Crime Scene investigators ay the victim was driving eastbound on Northwest 44th Street when another vehicle approached opened fire. The suspect vehicle continued to pursue the victim’s car and fire bullets. At this point, the motive for the shooting is unclear.

OAKLAND PARK, FL – At approximately 3:23 a.m., Broward County Regional Communications received a call regarding a shooting in the 3100 block of Northwest 44th Street in Oakland Park. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived and found a male victim, identified as Horaldo N. Martin, 26, of Lauderdale Lakes, deceased inside a vehicle and a female victim in the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. Oakland Park Fire Rescue transported the woman to a nearby hospital. She is expected to recover.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide detectives and Crime Scene investigators responded to the scene. The initial investigation revealed that Martin was driving eastbound on Northwest 44th Street when another vehicle approached Martin’s car and opened fire. The suspect vehicle continued to pursue Martin’s car and fire bullets. At this point, the motive for the shooting is unclear.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Det. Mike Roque or Det. Tiberio Barbosa at 954-321-4210. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. A reward of up to $3,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest.