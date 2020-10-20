CrimeLocalSociety

Deputies Investigating Overnight Shooting in Fort Myers

By Jessica Mcfadyen
FORT MYERS SHOOTING

FORT MYERS, FL – Around 12:30 this morning, deputies responded to the 4900 block of Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers in reference to a shooting. Due to the nature of the incident, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit assumed the investigation. One male was transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds and later succumbed to his injuries.

According to investigators, this is considered an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public. This investigation is active, and any further updates will be made available when they are released by detectives.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

