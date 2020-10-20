Deputies Investigating Overnight Shooting in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, FL – Around 12:30 this morning, deputies responded to the 4900 block of Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers in reference to a shooting. Due to the nature of the incident, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit assumed the investigation. One male was transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds and later succumbed to his injuries.

According to investigators, this is considered an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public. This investigation is active, and any further updates will be made available when they are released by detectives.