Controversy Growing Over Florida Company That Warned Employees About Biden Win; “Could Be Forced To Begin Permanent Layoffs by Late 2020”

Daniels Manufacturing Corporation is based in Orlando Florida. DMC set the standard for application tooling for high reliability wiring systems, and is a leading manufacturer and supplier of tooling for the aircraft, aerospace and electronics industries.

ORLANDO, FL – Controversy is growing over George Daniels — president of Daniels Manufacturing Corporation (DMC) — who recently sent a letter to his employees about the 2020 election and the negative impact a Biden presidency would have on his business and his employees. The letter warns:

“If Trump and the Republicans win the election, DMC will hopefully be able to continue operating, more or less as it has been operating lately. However, if Biden and the Democrats win, DMC could be forced to begin permanent layoffs beginning in late 2020 and/or early 2021.”

Job Creators Network (JCN) encourages employers to educate their employees about the impact of government policy. JCN’s employer to employee education program (E2E) provides the tools, materials, and guidance they need to educate their employees. Elaine Parker, JCN Chief Communications Officer, released the following statement:

“George Daniels is doing the right thing by educating his employees about how certain policies will hurt his business and ultimately his employees’ paychecks. Too often employees vote against their own interests. Employers like Mr. Daniels have the right and the responsibility to educate their employees about how government policies will impact their employees’ jobs. Up until the pandemic, we were experiencing the best economy in history thanks to tax cuts and deregulation. The economy is recovering rapidly but record tax hikes and a Green New Deal would grind that recovery to a halt and send us into a new recession. JCN’s E2E program gives employers the tools to educate their employees on the impact of government policies. More employers could learn from Mr. Daniels’ example and be honest with their employees about how those policies can help or hurt them directly.”

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.

Daniels Manufacturing Corporation is based in Orlando Florida. DMC set the standard for application tooling for high reliability wiring systems, and is a leading manufacturer and supplier of tooling for the aircraft, aerospace and electronics industries.