MASTER DEBATER: CNN Analyst, Jeffrey Toobin, Suspended After Exposing Himself on Zoom Call With Co-Workers; Masturbating Reports Unconfirmed

NEW YORK, NY – According to reports, New Yorker writer Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended after reportedly exposing himself while taking part in a recent Zoom teleconference with co-workers. Toobin, 60, who is also employed by CNN as a legal analyst, issued a statement in regards to the incident, acknowledging that he had accidentlyFitzgerald exposed himself and apologizing for his behavior.

“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera,” he said. “I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers. I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video.”

The incident took place during a Zoom meeting with New Yorker magazine staffers and WNYC radio staffers, allegedly including some big names in the field. According to two sources that spoke with Vice on the matter, Toobin appeared to take another call during the meeting and lowered his webcam, at which point some of his fellow conference members realized that his naughty bits were shockingly on full display.

While most contend that Toobin merely exposed himself and nothing more, some are maintaining that the writer’s gaffe actually went one step further, and that he was actually in the process of – shall we say – “working off some frustration” when his webcam took an unfortunate turn downwards.

However, while some news outlets are maintaining that Toobin was indeed masturbating during the teleconference, this is mere speculation and has not yet been officially confirmed by anyone who attended the meeting. Perhaps they’re all just trying to forget what they saw either way.

The New Yorker confirmed Toobin’s suspension in a statement, and said that it is investigating the incident. CNN said Toobin “has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted.”