Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Reports Threatening Emails Sent to Democratic Voters; Allegedly from “The Proud Boys”

PUNTA GORDA, FL According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, there have been many complaints referencing voter intimidation via email. These emails state a victims name, address, and voter information and are allegedly from the Proud Boys. In the email, the perpetrators ominously claimed to have “gained access into the entire voting infrastructure”. The email demanded Democrats to change their party affiliation to Republican “to let us know you received our message and will comply.”

Within the body of the email is a link. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office advises users to never click on unknown links and to delete the email as soon as you receive it. If a Charlotte County resident has received an email similar to the details above, they ask that you please call the Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013 to file a report.

So far this is a state-wide trend and the FBI has initiated an investigation into the matter.

We are committed to the safety of all voters within Charlotte County, ensuring each and every voter as a secure voting experience, states Sheriff Bill Prummell.

Attempting to threaten or intimidate voters in federal elections is a federal crime punishable by fines and up to one year in prison. Additional voting related questions may be directed to the Supervisor of Elections website or 941-833-5400.

Editors Note: If you are Florida resident and you experience a similar email but do not reside with within Charlotte County, call your local Sheriff’s Office or contact the Florida Division of Elections.