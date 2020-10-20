Attempted Burglary Trio Strikes Two Homes Minutes Apart In Tamarac and North Lauderdale; Crime Stoppers Reward up to $3,000 Available

One of the subjects knocked several times on the front door and then left the area in what detectives believe was a newer model white Chevy Colorado truck. About 10 minutes later, the resident heard the sound of her locked back patio door click. When she went to check, she saw two subjects in her backyard. The subjects fled as soon as they noticed the homeowner.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are releasing video of subjects who attempted two residential burglaries within minutes of one another in the areas of Tamarac and North Lauderdale. According to authorities, around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an attempted occupied burglary at a home in the 6300 block of Northwest 74th Avenue in Tamarac.

One of the subjects knocked several times on the front door and then left the area in what detectives believe was a newer model white Chevy Colorado truck. About 10 minutes later, the resident heard the sound of her locked back patio door click. When she went to check, she saw two subjects in her backyard. The subjects fled as soon as they noticed the homeowner.

Detectives believe these same subjects attempted to burglarize another home just minutes later. About two miles away, Broward Sheriff’s Office North Lauderdale District deputies responded to the 8200 block of Southwest 12th Place for a report of an attempted burglary. The subjects attempted to smash the back glass door with a brick. However, they were unsuccessful as it was an impact window. Home security video shows one of the subjects knocking on the front door and peeking into a window before leaving.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding these cases to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office North Lauderdale Detective Lisa Sokol at 954-720-2261. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. A reward of up to $3,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest.