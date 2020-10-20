Armed Suspect At Large Following Robbery At Metro PCS In Fort Myers

According to the report, just before 8 p.m. on Monday, October 18th, a white male in his 50s entered the Metro PCS, located at 5205 Palm Beach Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL 33905.

FORT MYERS, FL – Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help tracking down an armed suspect who held up a Metro PCS store last night. According to the report, just before 8 p.m. on Monday, October 18th, a white male in his 50s entered the Metro PCS, located at 5205 Palm Beach Boulevard.

The man immediately walked up to the counter, pointed a black revolver at the clerk, and handed over a plastic shopping bag, demanding all the money in the register. After handing over an undisclosed amount of cash, the man left the store on foot, headed eastbound on Palm Beach Boulevard.

The suspect is described as approximately 5’5″, with a thin build, salt and pepper colored hair, and short beard stubble, wearing a black shirt with a multi-colored logo and a red face mask.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in that immediate vicinity last night, with a suspect fitting this description, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or click the Submit a Tip button to anonymously provide information.