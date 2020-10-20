CrimeLocalSociety

Armed Suspect At Large Following Robbery At Metro PCS In Fort Myers

By Jessica Mcfadyen
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

Metro PCS, Palm Beach Boulevard.
 According to the report, just before 8 p.m. on Monday, October 18th, a white male in his 50s entered the Metro PCS, located at 5205 Palm Beach Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL 33905.

FORT MYERS, FL – Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help tracking down an armed suspect who held up a Metro PCS store last night. According to the report, just before 8 p.m. on Monday, October 18th, a white male in his 50s entered the Metro PCS, located at 5205 Palm Beach Boulevard.

The man immediately walked up to the counter, pointed a black revolver at the clerk, and handed over a plastic shopping bag, demanding all the money in the register. After handing over an undisclosed amount of cash, the man left the store on foot, headed eastbound on Palm Beach Boulevard. 

The suspect is described as approximately 5’5″, with a thin build, salt and pepper colored hair, and short beard stubble, wearing a black shirt with a multi-colored logo and a red face mask. 

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in that immediate vicinity last night, with a suspect fitting this description, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or click the Submit a Tip button to anonymously provide information. We want your information, not your name.

Comment via Facebook
Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Palm Beach Detectives Seeking 13 Years Old Girl Missing…

Joe Mcdermott

Controversy Growing Over Florida Company That Warned…

Joe Mcdermott

Documents of Past Statements Will Be Released As Ghislaine…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 635