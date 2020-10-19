Pompano Beach Hit-and-Run Crash Kills Two Men; Driver On Immigration Hold at Broward County Main Jail

According to Broward County records, Evil Danilo Morataya Perez, was charged with two counts of Fail To Stop Remain Accident Involving Death and two counts of Drive While License Suspended Causing Death or Serious Injury. County records also indicate he is now on immigration hold at the Broward County Main Jail.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left two men dead in Pompano Beach. According to the report, at approximately 6:41 a.m. Sunday morning, Broward County Regional Communications received a call in reference to an accident with injuries at the 1200 block of South Dixie Highway East in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived and located a Honda scooter along with two men lying in the northbound lanes of the roadway. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded and pronounced both male victims deceased at approximately 6:50 a.m.

Broward traffic homicide detectives conducted a preliminary investigation which revealed that a scooter, with two adult male occupants, was traveling northbound on Dixie Highway when a silver Toyota Camry rear ended them and fled in a northbound direction toward Atlantic Boulevard.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., The Broward Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to the possible location, of the suspected vehicle. Upon traffic homicide detectives arriving at that location they confirmed the vehicle as being the one involved in the hit-and-run crash and arrested a 24-year-old male identified as Evil Morataya Perez.

At this time, the crash continues to be under investigation. The names of the victims are pending next-of-kin notification.

According to Broward County records, Evil Danilo Morataya Perez, was charged with two counts of Fail To Stop Remain Accident Involving Death and two counts of Drive While License Suspended Causing Death or Serious Injury. County records also indicate he is now on immigration hold at the Broward County Main Jail.