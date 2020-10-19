CrimeLocalSociety

Pedestrian Killed In West Park Crash; Driver Remained on Scene, Cooperating with Investigators

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

PEDESTRIAN DEAD
According to investigators, Friday, Oct. 16, Jose Lopez-Gomez was traveling eastbound along Pembroke Road approaching the intersection of State Road 7 in West Park where a pedestrian was struck and killed. File photo: Editorial credit: YES Market Media / Shutterstock.com.

WEST PARK, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Friday evening. According to investigators, around 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, Jose Lopez-Gomez, 40, of Pompano Beach, was traveling eastbound in a 2015 GMC Sierra truck along Pembroke Road approaching the intersection of State Road 7 in West Park. Lopez-Gomez was in the far left thru lane driving through the green traffic signal when the pedestrian crossed the eastbound lanes of Pembroke Road.

The driver side front corner of the truck struck the pedestrian near the crosswalk in the far left eastbound lane. The crash sent the pedestrian in a northeast direction where she came to rest in the center westbound lanes. The victim was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood where she was pronounced deceased. Lopez-Gomez remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. 

Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

America’s Frontline Doctors Hold Second White Coat Summit…

Joe Mcdermott

Op-Ed: The Democrats Are Backed Against the Wall…Watch…

Alan Bergstein

Detectives Make Arrest In Early Morning Shooting In Lake…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 630