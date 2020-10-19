Pedestrian Killed In West Park Crash; Driver Remained on Scene, Cooperating with Investigators

According to investigators, Friday, Oct. 16, Jose Lopez-Gomez was traveling eastbound along Pembroke Road approaching the intersection of State Road 7 in West Park where a pedestrian was struck and killed. File photo: Editorial credit: YES Market Media / Shutterstock.com.

WEST PARK, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Friday evening. According to investigators, around 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, Jose Lopez-Gomez, 40, of Pompano Beach, was traveling eastbound in a 2015 GMC Sierra truck along Pembroke Road approaching the intersection of State Road 7 in West Park. Lopez-Gomez was in the far left thru lane driving through the green traffic signal when the pedestrian crossed the eastbound lanes of Pembroke Road.

The driver side front corner of the truck struck the pedestrian near the crosswalk in the far left eastbound lane. The crash sent the pedestrian in a northeast direction where she came to rest in the center westbound lanes. The victim was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood where she was pronounced deceased. Lopez-Gomez remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.