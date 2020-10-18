America’s Frontline Doctors Hold Second White Coat Summit Press Conference on Steps of Supreme Court Building in Washington D.C.

The second White Coat Summit was held in Washington D.C. October 16-17, 2020. Its purpose was to have frontline doctors talk directly to the American public, educate and inform policy leaders, and create alliances to enable physicians to heal our nation. Its emphasis was on the proven success of early treatment.

According to the group, the purpose was to have frontline doctors talk directly to the American public, – unfiltered – to educate, and inform policy leaders, and to create alliances to enable physicians to heal our nation. It is said emphasis for the two-day event, was to provide information on the proven success of early treatment.

My name is Dr. Simone Gold, I am a board-certified emergency physician and the founder of America’s frontline doctors. I am also Stanford university educated attorney and we have come back with some of my group for the second White Coat Summit. We are here to speak to America just like we did on July 27th, at that time we brought the American people truth and hope and optimism and we’re here to give you more truth and more reasons to be optimistic and to not live in fear. There continues to be a great deal of disinformation and outright censorship; since our summit the censorship unfortunately has gotten worse because of that we’ve established a website America’s Frontline Doctors where you can find the truth, where the truth is not censored, you can also follow most of us on social media. Today we are going to bring you information about masks, about lockdowns, about most importantly, early treatment; reasons to be optimistic, we are going to dispel the myths.

This was the second time the group had spoken from the steps of the Supreme Court; the first was back in July, with their first video being heavily censored and removed from multiple social media platforms – virtually scrubbed from the Internet. The web hosting provider for their original website – Squarespace – also disabled their services.

White Coat Summit II was a major success.



Thank you to all the Physicians and Frontline Doctors who attended and made your voices heard.



We will always fight for the truth, and for the science.#WhiteCoatSummit pic.twitter.com/H17p4IwacS — Dr. Simone Gold (@drsimonegold) October 18, 2020

It was a lie from the very beginning. We had treatment from Day one!!! pic.twitter.com/aHt7BMjg7h — Dr. Urso (@richardursomd) October 18, 2020

We are living in George Orwell’s 1984.



✅THOUGHT POLICE…Facebook, Twitter



✅DOUBLETHINK…"Fear is a virtue"



✅FALSIFICATION OF HISTORY…Mainstream media deleting/rewriting history



✅THOUGHT CRIME…Cancel culture



✅ISOLATION…Lockdowns, masks, social distancing



Scary! pic.twitter.com/GbrUYbu2ig — James Todaro, MD (@JamesTodaroMD) October 18, 2020

