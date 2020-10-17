CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Make Arrest In Early Morning Shooting In Lake Worth Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
SUME, MAX OLRICH
Max Olrichrace Sume, 42, of Boynton Beach, was identified, interviewed and arrested. According to Palm Beach County records, Sume was charged with Homicide, Negligent Manslaughter and was offered no bond. He is being held at the Palm Beach County Main Detention Center.

LAKE WORTH BEACH, FL – Just after midnight (12:02 am) on Saturday, October 17, 2020, Palm Beach County Deputies responded to a shooting in the 600 block of South F Street in the City of Lake Worth Beach. Upon arrival deputies located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division responded to investigate this shooting as a homicide. A suspect, Max Olrichrace Sume, 42, of Boynton Beach, was identified, interviewed and arrested. According to Palm Beach County records, Sume was charged with Homicide, Negligent Manslaughter and was offered no bond. He is being held at the Palm Beach County Main Detention Center.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (changes based on content): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
