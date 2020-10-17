Detectives Make Arrest In Early Morning Shooting In Lake Worth Beach

Max Olrichrace Sume, 42, of Boynton Beach, was identified, interviewed and arrested. According to Palm Beach County records, Sume was charged with Homicide, Negligent Manslaughter and was offered no bond. He is being held at the Palm Beach County Main Detention Center.

LAKE WORTH BEACH, FL – Just after midnight (12:02 am) on Saturday, October 17, 2020, Palm Beach County Deputies responded to a shooting in the 600 block of South F Street in the City of Lake Worth Beach. Upon arrival deputies located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division responded to investigate this shooting as a homicide. A suspect, Max Olrichrace Sume, 42, of Boynton Beach, was identified, interviewed and arrested. According to Palm Beach County records, Sume was charged with Homicide, Negligent Manslaughter and was offered no bond. He is being held at the Palm Beach County Main Detention Center.