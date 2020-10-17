Deltona Man, 25, Charged With Armed Carjacking; Homeowner Had Confronted Suspect Who Used Crowbar To Burglarize Home

25-year-old Julian Portillo, of Deltona, was charged with grand theft for two motor vehicles, armed carjacking, armed burglary of an occupied residence, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief and having no driver’s license.

DELTONA, FL – A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged with armed carjacking after he used a crowbar to attempt to break into a Deltona home, wrestled with the homeowner, and stole the victim’s blue 2019 Ford Edge SUV. Julian Portillo, 25, of Deltona was charged Friday night in the incident that occurred last weekend on Cottageville Street in Deltona.

The male homeowner called law enforcement officers just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday to report that he found a male in his driveway armed with a crowbar, trying to break into his home. The victim said the suspect raised the crowbar as if to strike him but the homeowner grabbed the crowbar and the two men wrestled in the driveway. The suspect forcibly stole the victim’s keys from his pants pocket and fled in the homeowner’s vehicle.

On Friday night, Volusia Sheriff’s detectives and Deltona Crime Suppression Team deputies were conducting proactive patrols when deputies observed a Honda Civic with an expired license plate parked in front of Portillo’s residence, 1391 Bladon Avenue, that turned out to be stolen out of Winter Garden. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and took Portillo into custody.

During their investigation of the Civic, deputies located a Florida license plate and a key fob belonging to the stolen Ford Edge. Detectives and deputies soon located the blue Ford Edge parked in the back yard of Portillo’s residence, partially concealed with a car cover.

Following interviews with Portillo and a search warrant executed at his home, Portillo was charged with grand theft for both motor vehicles, armed carjacking, armed burglary of an occupied residence, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief and having no driver’s license. He was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail with no bail allowed.