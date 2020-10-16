Two Suspects Charged With Fatal Shooting of Pastor Gregory Boyd in Miami; Struck by Gunfire and Critically Injured in Crowded Parking Lot

Latravia Charm Bell, 20 of Miami, FL (left) was charged with Murder 1st Degree; Murder 1st Degree w/Deadly Weapon; Firearm/Weap/Ammo/Posn/Conv. Felon/Deliq/Gang. Nathaniel Bernard Roberson, 31, also of Miami, FL (right) was charged with, Murder 1st Degree; Murder 1st Degree W/Deadly Weapon/Attempt.

MIAMI, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, made two arrests in the murder of Pastor Gregory Boyd. According to investigators, several subjects opened fire in a crowded parking lot. Pastor Gregory Boyd of Miami, was struck by the gunfire and critically injured as he walked to his vehicle.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported Pastor Boyd, 55, to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center. A short time after arriving at the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

Homicide detectives continued to follow all leads, and with the assistance of the community, were able to locate and arrest two individuals involved in the murder of Boyd. Latravia Charm Bell, 20 of Miami, FL was charged with Murder 1st Degree; Murder 1st Degree W/Deadly Weapon; Firearm/Weap/Ammo/Posn/Conv. Felon/Deliq/Gang. Nathaniel Bernard Roberson, 31, also of Miami, FL was charged with, Murder 1st Degree; Murder 1st Degree W/Deadly Weapon/Attempt

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”