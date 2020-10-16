Search Begins For Missing and Endangered Ocklawaha Woman

Diane, 68, was last seen at approximately 5:00 pm on October 15, 2020, at a residence located at 17410 Southeast 65th Lane in Ocklawaha, wearing a purple dress. There is an active Department of Children and Families case in regard to her well-being and she was expected to be placed into a homecare facility.

OCKLAWAHA, FL – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman they say was last seen at approximately 5:00 pm on October 15, 2020, at a residence located at 17410 Southeast 65th Lane in Ocklawaha, wearing a purple dress. Diane, 68, has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and other metal disorders. There is an active Department of Children and Families case in regard to her well-being and she was expected to be placed into a homecare facility.

Today, Diane was missing from her home along with some of her boxes. Witnesses stated that at approximately 10:00 p.m. on October 15, 2020, they saw a white Chevy dually leaving the area pulling a pull behind camper, possibly bearing Florida tag HNVP39. If you have any information on Diane’s ’s whereabouts, please call 911.