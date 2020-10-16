HealthLocalSociety

Search Begins For Missing and Endangered Ocklawaha Woman

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Ocklawaha,
OCKLAWAHA, FL – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman they say was last seen at approximately 5:00 pm on October 15, 2020, at a residence located at 17410 Southeast 65th Lane in Ocklawaha, wearing a purple dress. Diane, 68, has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and other metal disorders. There is an active Department of Children and Families case in regard to her well-being and she was expected to be placed into a homecare facility.

Today, Diane was missing from her home along with some of her boxes. Witnesses stated that at approximately 10:00 p.m. on October 15, 2020, they saw a white Chevy dually leaving the area pulling a pull behind camper, possibly bearing Florida tag HNVP39. If you have any information on Diane’s ’s whereabouts, please call 911.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

