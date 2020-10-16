Orthopedic Patients In Central Florida Notified of Potential Breach of Personal Information

Experian, one of three major a credit reporting companies the press release details should be used to monitor a credit report for unusual or suspicious activity. If suspicious activity is detected it should be promptly reported to the applicable financial entity, law enforcement authorities and/or the credit bureaus. Photo credit: RozenskiP / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

DALLAS, TX – DJO, LLC (“DJO” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of medical technologies to get and keep people moving, was notified of an incident involving a former independent distributor, All Pro Sports (“All Pro”), and the potential disclosure of certain personal information of individuals who received a DJO® product in the central Florida area.

On or around August 17, 2020, DJO became aware that an email account of an All Pro employee may have been compromised as a result of a malicious phishing email scheme. As part of the attack, this email account was accessed and used to forward malicious emails to email addresses contained in the account.

The information potentially contained in such email communications could include name, address, email address, date of birth, physician name, product information, as well as other information related to the product prescription, and in limited circumstances, Medicare numbers.

All Pro confirmed to DJO that they took immediate and appropriate steps to address the situation. DJO has conducted a thorough investigation of the incident and determined that DJO’s email and other internal systems were not compromised. In addition, DJO engaged a leading IT forensic investigation firm to review and analyze the content of the former independent distributor’s email account.

Out of an abundance of caution and in furtherance of our obligations under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), DJO is notifying the individuals of this incident by mail. Any affected individual may call (877) 376-0120 for additional information, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Central Standard Time (CST).

NOTE: It is always advisable to be vigilant to cybercriminal scams (e.g., phishing scams, illegitimate requests for personal information etc.), which are common occurrences. If suspicious activity is detected on any personal credit statements, credit reports or financial accounts, it should be promptly reported to the applicable financial entity, law enforcement authorities and/or the credit bureaus: Equifax (800-525-6285 www.equifax.com), Experian (888-397-3742) www.experian.com or TransUnion (800-680-7289) www.transunion.com. Additionally, for a free copy of your credit report and guidance on how to protect your personal information with fraud alerts and security freezes, you may contact the credit bureaus and/or the Federal Trade Commission, 1-877-438- 4338, or www.ftc.gov/idtheft.

DJO, a subsidiary of Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX), is a leading developer and distributor of high-quality medical devices that provide proven solutions for musculoskeletal health, joint reconstruction, vascular health, and pain management. The Company’s extensive range of products and integrated technologies address the orthopedic continuum of care from performance and mobility to surgical intervention and post-operative rehabilitation; enabling people around the world to regain or maintain their natural motion. For additional information about DJO, please visit www.DJOGlobal.com.