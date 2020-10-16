Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Encourages Residents to Discard Unused or Expired Medications Ahead of National Drug Take Back Day

BUNNELL, FL – Flagler County residents can discard unused or expired medications during the 2020 National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day event scheduled for October 24 from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm at five locations across the county. Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Deputies will staff the locations as part of event organized by the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

“This is an easy and safe way to dispose of unwanted or unneeded medications from your home and dispose of them properly,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “I encourage the community to take advantage of this free opportunity that is environmentally safe and also helps prevent crime.”

Residents can stop by any of the sites, empty the medication from its container into the collection box, and then leave. No personal information is required. After the event, all medications are turned over to the DEA to be properly disposed of to avoid contaminating local landfills or the water supply.

Drop sites will accept any expired or unwanted prescription, over-the-counter medications, vitamins or herbal remedies as well as veterinary medications. However, hypodermic needles and syringes will not be accepted.

National Prescription Drug Take-Back sites will be at the following locations:

FCSO Palm Coast District Office located at 17 Old Kings Rd N, Palm Coast, FL 32137

Flagler Beach Police Department located at 204 S Flagler Ave, Flagler Beach, FL 32136

Publix located at 800 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast, FL 32164

Publix located at 4950 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast, FL 32137

Publix located at 250 Palm Coast Pkwy NE #1000, Palm Coast, FL 32137

Past events have safely taken in over 400 pounds of unwanted medications to be disposed of properly.

For more information, visit https://takebackday.dea.gov