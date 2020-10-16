Dream Finders Homes to Start Development in Late October at Newly Acquired Hartwood Marsh Road Subdivision in Clermont

Ariel view of Hartwood Marsh Road Subdivision, a 116-acre subdivision with 321 single-family homesites in Clermont, a city in Lake County, Florida.

CLERMONT, FL – Dream Finders Homes will start land development the end of October on its newly acquired Hartwood Marsh Road Subdivision located on the southwest corner of Hartwood Marsh Road and the future Hancock Road Extension. The 116-acre subdivision with 321 single-family homesites is the homebuilder’s first community in Clermont.

Dream Finders Homes will offer three product lines at the Hartwood Marsh – a PUD approved for 86 lots with 40-foot widths, 135 lots with 50-foot widths and 100 lots measuring 60-feet wide. New homes will likely range from the high $200s to the low $500s, according to Gerry Boeneman, President of Dream Finders Homes’ Central Florida division.

“We’re very excited about offering some new, innovative home designs at Hartwood Marsh, along with some of our current popular Orlando division floor plans,” Boeneman said.

Hartwood Marsh will be divided into two phases with the first comprising 174 lots and the second with 147. Construction of models and sales are expected to launch in the first phase by next summer.

Homebuyers can look forward to community amenities that include a swimming pool with cabana along with the convenient location that offers an easy commute to downtown Orlando, Disney and other popular Orlando attractions and employment centers.

“We’ve been waiting for the right opportunity in Clermont. The demographic of homebuyers moving into this area is well-suited for the products we’re offering,” Boeneman said.

For more information, visit www.dreamfindershomes.com.