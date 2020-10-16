City of Tampa Issues RFP for Development of City-Owned Laned in the West River Area for Mixed-Income Housing

Sunset over the Tampa Riverwalk with the University of Tampa in the background. The site is located in close proximity to the Hillsborough River, which will soon feature an extension of the Tampa Riverwalk on the west side thanks to a $24 million BUILD grant awarded to the City of Tampa from the Department of Transportation. File photo.

TAMPA, FL – The City of Tampa has issued a request for proposals (“RFP”) from qualified persons or entities for the development of approximately 18-acres of City-owned land in the West Tampa Community Redevelopment Area. The property, known as the Rome Yard, is located immediately west of the Hillsborough River, east of Rome Avenue, south of Columbus Drive, and north of Spruce Street.

This project is one of many new developments in the West River area that is transforming the footprint of the region. The site is located in close proximity to the Hillsborough River, which will soon feature an extension of the Tampa Riverwalk on the west side thanks to a $24 million BUILD grant awarded to the City of Tampa from the Department of Transportation. Other investments in the West Tampa Community Redevelopment Area are also revitalizing this historic neighborhood to transition it into a vibrant, diverse urban community open to the Hillsborough River.

The City’s primary objective with this RFP is to support the West Tampa neighborhood by encouraging the development of a wide range of benefits that can serve this evolving community, including mixed-income housing that aligns with the City’s strategic housing affordability goals. The site should also be developed in a way that complements the surrounding community, accounts for transportation and sustainability, and drives opportunities for place-making, minority participation, and community investment.

“With this RFP, we are looking for developers that understand and appreciate the unique character of West Tampa and who are passionate about uplifting the community as we Transform Tampa’s Tomorrow,” says Mayor Jane Castor. “By placing a key emphasis on housing affordability and strategic growth, we can invest back into this dynamic neighborhood and continue shaping the West River area into a top destination for residents to live, work and play.”

Proposals must be received by the City no later than 12:00 PM (EST) on December 15, 2020. The RFP package, instructions, and additional information about this community redevelopment opportunity may be obtained from the City’s website at tampagov.net/DEO/RFPs, or by contacting Mr. Rob Rosner, Director of Economic Opportunity, at Rob.Rosner@tampagov.net.