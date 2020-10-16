14 Year Old Charged with Four Felony Counts of Burglary for Stealing Packages from Neighborhood Homes in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, FL – On Friday, September 18-2020, Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a house in Spring Hill to investigate the theft of a package. Deputies observed on video surveillance as a juvenile male removed a package from the front porch of a home located on O’Hara Street. On Thursday, September 22, 2020, the same subject was observed stealing a package from a residence located on Legend Street.

Through ongoing investigation, detectives identified the possible suspect as 14 year old Jaiden. Detectives quickly determined the boy lived in proximity to where the two incidents occurred. On Tuesday, October 13-2020, detectives went to West Hernando Middle School where Jaiden was arrested.

During questioning, Jaiden admitted to stealing the two packages. The suspect told detectives a family member found the packages in his room and grounded him. He said the family member took the packages. Jaiden also admitted to committing two additional burglaries where he broke windows to enter two vacant houses and then committed vandalism by breaking several items in the houses and putting holes in the walls.

Jaiden was charged with four felony counts of Burglary of an Unoccupied Dwelling. After processing at the Hernando County Detention Center, Jaiden was turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Ocala.

